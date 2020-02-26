BitBay Trading Down 17.9% Today (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, BitBay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $9,524.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00023912 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006027 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BitBay

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.