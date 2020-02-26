Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Achieves $830,893.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $830,893.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000182 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.