Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $115.96 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $115.96 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00007101 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bithumb, YoBit and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003901 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000607 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039579 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Huobi, CoinBene, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Coinnest, Indodax, YoBit, Gate.io, OKEx and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

