Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $8.11 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $142.03 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00092613 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Coinnest, Binance and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00577473 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00109172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, Graviex, BitMarket, Crex24, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, TDAX, DSX, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Bitinka, BitBay, Huobi, Exmo, Coinone, Bitsane, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, QuadrigaCX, Koineks, Gate.io, C2CX, Korbit, Braziliex, Zebpay, Binance, Kucoin, Upbit, Exrates, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, Bleutrade, Coinnest, OKEx, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, BitFlip, Ovis and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

