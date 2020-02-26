Bitcoin Red Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $40,641.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

