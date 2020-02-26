BitGuild PLAT Reaches Market Cap of $14,077.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $14,077.00 and $490,003.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

