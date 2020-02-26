Bitradio Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market cap of $111,787.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001007 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,473,372 coins and its circulating supply is 8,473,368 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

