Bitrue Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $946,123.00 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.51 million and $946,123.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00492415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.10 or 0.06248754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00059489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

BTR is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin's total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,047,929 tokens. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin's official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

