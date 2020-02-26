Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00349480 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017579 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

