BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $13,483.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023668 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,798,724 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.