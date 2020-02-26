Blackhill Capital Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.5% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

ABBV opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

