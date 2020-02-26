Blackhill Capital Inc. Acquires 117,064 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,064 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.9% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.