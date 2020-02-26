Blackhill Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Blackhill Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 0.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

