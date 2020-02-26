Blackhill Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.2% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

