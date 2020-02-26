Blackhill Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

