Blackhill Capital Inc. Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blackhill Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.