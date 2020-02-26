Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 0.5% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of MMP opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

