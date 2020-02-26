Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 5.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $36,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,316 shares of company stock worth $12,982,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

