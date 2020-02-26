Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Blackhill Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.6% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,500,496 shares of company stock worth $39,454,133 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

