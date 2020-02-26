Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.8% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

DIS opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $240.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

