Blackhill Capital Inc. Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Blackhill Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Baxter International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

