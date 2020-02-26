Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

BKCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

