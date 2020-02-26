BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $839.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.