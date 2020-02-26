BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $242,231.00 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003689 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,383,317 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

