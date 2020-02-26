Blocknet Market Cap Achieves $12.72 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $38,248.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00021838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,608,068 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

