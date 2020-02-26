BlockStamp Reaches Market Cap of $19.42 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00008436 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. BlockStamp has a market cap of $19.42 million and $7,761.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

BlockStamp's official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

