Blocktix (TIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $433.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Blocktix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $183,696.00 and approximately $433.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

