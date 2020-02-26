Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Short Interest Down 62.7% in February

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the January 30th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BCRH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRH shares. TheStreet downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

