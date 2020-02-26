Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BAF)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

BAF traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching A$0.83 ($0.59). The company had a trading volume of 267,245 shares. The stock has a market cap of $165.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.15. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund has a fifty-two week low of A$0.66 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.14 ($0.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.84.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

