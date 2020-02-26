Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of BKEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 342,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.