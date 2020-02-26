Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCC. Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 7,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,358. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.74%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.