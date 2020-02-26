BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

BOKF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,526. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

