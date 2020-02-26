Bonpay Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $84,536.00 and $2,372.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

