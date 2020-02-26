Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.15% of Booking worth $128,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $52,180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,112.32.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $76.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,650.00. 101,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,137. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,969.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,969.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

