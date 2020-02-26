Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Booking by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 76.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,726.58 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,969.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,112.32.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

