Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Booking also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.05-9.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,112.32.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $48.38 on Wednesday, hitting $1,678.20. The company had a trading volume of 902,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,137. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,963.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,968.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

