BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 30th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

BOSC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

