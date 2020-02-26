BOScoin (BOS) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and $3.24 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00054040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,239,845,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,304,703 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

