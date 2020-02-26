Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 23,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,931 shares of company stock worth $27,216,283. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.