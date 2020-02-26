Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.72 million and $720,137.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00481597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.06131380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00062807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011420 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEgg, LBank, Bibox, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

