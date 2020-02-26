Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Update

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Bowl America has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Bowl America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

