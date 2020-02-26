BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.36 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered BOX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

BOX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 3,009,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

