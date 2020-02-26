BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $183-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.70 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

BOX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 3,009,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,890. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. BOX has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

