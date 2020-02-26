Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.94 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $141.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.76 million and the lowest is $138.34 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $138.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $573.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.03 million to $592.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $585.76 million, with estimates ranging from $545.55 million to $623.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply