Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post sales of $141.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.76 million and the lowest is $138.34 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $138.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $573.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.03 million to $592.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $585.76 million, with estimates ranging from $545.55 million to $623.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.