BriaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. BriaCoin has a market cap of $14,869.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,205.19 or 2.08609439 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024928 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

