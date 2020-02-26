Brian X. Tierney Sells 18,573 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $97.83. 2,054,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.08.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

