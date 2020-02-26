Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the January 30th total of 380,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.90.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $124,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.