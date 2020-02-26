Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Brinker International worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

