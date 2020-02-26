Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 62,500 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00.

AVGO traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $285.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.14. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

