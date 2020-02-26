Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 304,792 shares of company stock worth $94,547,663 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.64. The company had a trading volume of 152,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,411. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.53 and a 200-day moving average of $300.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

